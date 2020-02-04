|
Robert B. "Bob" Parker
Pensacola, FL - Robert "Bob" Parker, 68, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Covenant Hospice in Pensacola.
Born in White Plains, NY, he moved to Pensacola as a child in 1960 and attended Woodham High School and Pensacola Junior College. Singer, song-writer and guitarist, Bob performed as a night club entertainer for over 20 years, beginning with the Pensacola-based group, the "Joe Jackson Trio" with David Dumas, and with "In Flight" with Dennis Gossman, in Biloxi, MS and Pensacola.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roger.
Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rose Ann Parker; his daughter, Julie Parker Manary; brother, Don Parker; sister, Kathy (Parker) Spradling; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held 1:00pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 for friends and family at his home, 1095 Yellowstone Pass, Cantonment, FL.
Condolences may be made by visiting: www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020