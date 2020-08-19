Mr. Robert "Bob" Campbell Craven
Mr. Robert "Bob" Campbell Craven, age 58, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from a long battle with brain cancer. He was born January 3, 1962 in San Diego, California to Robert Campbell Ewing Craven and Kathryn Carlisle Craven.
Mr. Craven was a resident of Destin, Florida. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Emerald Coast Baptist Church. He retired after twenty-seven years in the banking industry as a commercial loan officer. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces, serving his country in the United States Navy. He was also a Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the South Walton Rotary, where he served as treasurer. He enjoyed golfing, going on cruises, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Craven was preceded in death by his father, Robert Campbell Ewing Craven.
Mr. Craven is survived by his mother, Kathryn Carlisle Craven; his loving wife of thirty-six years, Linda Craven; two daughters, Jennifer Leach and husband Gavin and Kristen Craven Hamilton and husband Duncan; his sister Elizabeth Craven Minor and husband Tony; his aunt Ginger Carlisle; two grandchildren, Brayden Leach and Callie Leach; his niece Kathy Minor; and his nephew Bill Minor and wife Rebecca and their children, Victoria and Felicity.
A time of Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Victory Bible Baptist Church, 3906 Andrew Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32505.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Victory Bible Baptist Church with Reverend Allen Cotton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer 5K at http://blazerbolt.com/
Pallbearers will be Rob Nickles, Gary Skaggs, Tim Edwards, Roy Baker, Jesse Adcock, and Dale Mathews. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Kuntz, Billy Gann, Dave Kempton, and Chester Kroger.
Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508 with Military Honors by the United States Navy.
. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.