Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Robert "Firm" Cole

Robert "Firm" Cole Obituary
Robert "Firm" Cole

Pensacola - Robert "Firm" Cole passed away on March 17, 2020. He was the owner of Cole's Bike and Lawnmower Repair from 1978 until April, 2019. He was a good man with a heart for God and he now walks in Heaven with Jesus. He will be missed always by his family and those who knew him and his memory will never be put away.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya, son, Robert Clifton Cole (Lisa), sisters, Delores Frenkel (Don) and Sharon Brim.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
