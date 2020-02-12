|
Robert Daniel Carroll
Milton - Robert Daniel Carroll, 73 of Milton, Florida passed away after a lengthy illness, which he fought valiantly for many years. Robert was the son of Lonnie and Carmon Carroll and brother to 11 siblings, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea and a Retired Lineman and member of IBEW local 676, as well as a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4833. Robert loved the bay and fishing and his red truck. His dry sense of humor would catch you off guard and his smile made you wonder what he might be up to.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Clyde, Emmanuel, Lloyd, Lonnie, Jr., Preston, Johnnie and Grady.
He is survived by his loving, faithful and caring wife of 28 years, Margaret "Peggie" Carroll; daughters Jennifer Benton, Daphne Thayer, Alicia Obmann and step daughter Amy (Mark) Blackman, and son Alex Carroll; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Eunice Melvin, Linda Connor, Barbara (Danny) Glass, Sharon (Frank) Cope; sister in laws Toni Carroll, Katherine Carroll and Yvonne Carroll.
Services are scheduled for Friday Feb. 14, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton, FL with Pastor Chad Black of Christian Life Church officiating. Visitation begins as 9:30 AM followed by 10:30 AM funeral service with a 1:00 PM graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery. Details regarding how to travel to the gravesite will be provided at the service.
Pallbearers will be William Glass, Grady M. Carroll, Joe Bowman, Kyle Baker, Joseph Tyler Rhodes and James R. Benton, III.
The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Hospice for the years of support and care they have given to both Robert and Peggie. In support of this worthy organization the family requests donations be made in Robert's name to Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Ave. Pensacola FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020