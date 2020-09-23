Robert Davis
Holt, FL - Robert Davis, age 44, passed away September 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 25, 1976 in Pensacola, Florida and was the son of Janice and the late David Davis. Robert was the Payroll Manager for Covenant Care of Pensacola, FL. A member of the Crestview High School Class of '94, active in the Marching Band as a saxophone player. He continued his interests in marching band attending numerous competitions over the years. His forte was in classical as well as pop music. He also enjoyed playing goofy golf with his nephews, loved traveling to Gatlinburg and the mountains and spending time with his family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his father: David Davis, his Paternal Grand parents: Willie & Eunice V. Davis and his Maternal Grandfather; Charles Edwards.
Robert is survived by his Mother Janice Davis, his Maternal Grandmother Joyce Edwards, his brother Brian Davis, Nephews Parker & Paxton Davis, their Mother: Stephanie Davis and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends
A time of visitation will be held September 25, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00PM followed by his Funeral Service at 3:00PM at the First Baptist Church of Holt 532 Hwy 90 West Holt, FL 32564 with Pastor Curt Rainey officiating. Burial to follow at New Holt Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com