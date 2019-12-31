|
|
Robert Dee McLendon, Sr.
Pensacola - Robert Dee McLendon, Sr., 86, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. In his early years, Robert served 20 years in the Navy and Air Force combined; which he received many service medals. He opened his own motorcycle shop, D and D Cycles was born. He also had his own personal collection of motorcycles that he dearly loved.
He was a member of the Knights Templar and a Mason, as was his father. In his later years, Robert loved to fish, go to his summer home and sit in his swing on the porch.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa D. McLendon; daughter, Destiny D. McLendon; stepchildren, Halsa and Harlan Meade; son, Robert D. McLendon, Jr.; daughter, Denise Kelly; son, John McLendon; daughter, Karen Lisa McLendon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences to the family at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020