Robert E Arn, Jr.
Pensacola - Robert (Bob) Arn, 75, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, October 17, 2019, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob was born on August 29, 1944 in Westerville, Ohio. He received his Masters degree in Engineering from Central Michigan University. Early in his career, Bob joined Peterson Baby Products where his team developed the first car seat ever used in the United States.
Bob married Terry Brockman from Gahanna, Ohio in 1971. After 10 years of marriage, they relocated to Gulf Breeze, Florida. Bob went to work for Santa Rosa County as Director of Planning and Zoning where his department zoned the entire county. After several years with the county he transitioned over to the Clerk of Courts office where he stayed until retirement. Bob served on numerous committees during his tenure with the county. He was a member of Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and held various roles within the church. He had many passions, including his love for music, sailing, and painting.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Terry Arn; two daughters, Julie (Bo) Glasscock and Jennifer Arn (Mike); four grandchildren, Dionte Gray, Kamdyn Gray, David Middlebrooks, and Brantley Glasscock.
A memorial service will be held at Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church at 100 Andrew Jackson Trail in Gulf Breeze at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Bayview Fisher-Pou Funeral Home will be overseeing the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make".
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019