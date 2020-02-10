|
Robert "Bobby" E. Doucette
Pensacola - Robert "Bobby" E. Doucette passed away February 8, 2020, four days before his 76th birthday.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ruth Doucette.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Lillian and Louis Doucette. He met and married Ruthie, the love of his life, in New York after graduating from State University of New York at Geneseo.
Shortly after, they moved to Pensacola, Florida where Bobby pursued his lifelong career as a Mathematical Statistician. He worked as a civilian for the United States Navy before retiring in 2003.
Bobby was a kind-hearted gentle man who had the highest integrity in life. He enjoyed sailing, playing the bass, camping, model trains, board games, and trips to The Beau Rivage in Biloxi. He also enjoyed following the ups and downs of the Chicago Cubs and Buffalo Bills. Bobby was their most devoted fan!
Above all, he was a loving father who cherished his time with his three sons, Louis (Aurelie), Paul (Tiffany), and Douglas (Casey). He was the proud grandfather of seven granddaughters who adored him: Olivia, Claire, Ava, Piper, Chloe, Everly, and Emma.
He was the dear brother to Marilyn (Douglas) Pierce and Suzanne Doucette (James Ryder). He will be fondly remembered by nephews Derek (Beth), Dean, and Zak as well as many other family members.
The Doucette family is very grateful for the Escambia County First Responders and the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to those who put our family first in the time of need.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020