Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Robert E. "Bob" Lewis

Robert E. "Bob" Lewis Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Lewis

Pensacola - Robert E. "Bob" Lewis, 83, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Sat., Mar. 7, 2020. Bob was born on August 18, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. He served his country in the U. S. Navy retiring as a machinist from the Civil Service Dept. Bob was one of the founders of Bellview Sports Complex. He was the most caring, giving man you could ever meet.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence H. Lewis and Dorothy Lewis.

Bob is survived by two children, Rick (Melissa) Lewis of Richmond, IN and Donnie (Cindy) Lewis of Moultrie, GA; a chosen daughter, Robyn Parks; two grandchildren, Chris Lewis, Tina Lewis, and Ethan Mattox; special friend, Frances Parks; and his special dogs, all named Maverick.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
