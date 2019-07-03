Services
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
(850) 932-9192
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Gulf Breeze
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Gulf Breeze
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Noland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert E. Noland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert E. Noland Obituary
Dr. Robert E. Noland

Gulf Breeze - Robert Edgar Noland, 88, moved to his eternal home on Saturday, June 29,2019 after battling complications from a stroke and congestive heart failure.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lena Vermeille Lide Noland, four children and their spouses: Rev. Doug (Penny) Noland, Dr. Tom (Robin) Noland, Dr. Ed (Cathy) Noland and Robyn Noland (Rev. Stuart) Condra; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob is preceded in death by his grandson, Charles.

Dr. Noland served in many roles during his 60-year membership at First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and Gideons International.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 Friday, July 5, 2019 until the funeral service begins at 11:00 at First Baptist Church of Gulf Breeze. Pastor Brent Allen will be officiating. A family graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze. The family suggests donations to either First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze or to the Gideons International

Arrangements entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home. You may offer condolences and sign the guestbook at www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now