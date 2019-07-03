|
Dr. Robert E. Noland
Gulf Breeze - Robert Edgar Noland, 88, moved to his eternal home on Saturday, June 29,2019 after battling complications from a stroke and congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lena Vermeille Lide Noland, four children and their spouses: Rev. Doug (Penny) Noland, Dr. Tom (Robin) Noland, Dr. Ed (Cathy) Noland and Robyn Noland (Rev. Stuart) Condra; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob is preceded in death by his grandson, Charles.
Dr. Noland served in many roles during his 60-year membership at First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and Gideons International.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 Friday, July 5, 2019 until the funeral service begins at 11:00 at First Baptist Church of Gulf Breeze. Pastor Brent Allen will be officiating. A family graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze. The family suggests donations to either First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze or to the Gideons International
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 3, 2019