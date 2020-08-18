Dr. Robert Frank Castiglione ("Doc. C")
Bryant, AR - Dr. Robert Frank Castiglione ("Doc. C") was born April 1, 1942. He woke up the morning of August 15, 2020 with Jesus. He retired from the Air Force after 32 years. Lt. Col. Castiglione was an army officer and changed branches to the Air Force during the Vietnam war due to a need for more optometrists. He received the Army and Air Force Commendation Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and many others. His career was distinguished as a member of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States, and Chairman of Military Selection Committee of Fellows of the American Academy of Optometry. He advised the Surgeon General of the Air Force on vision standards for Air Force Pilots. He revised the vision standards for the Kuwaiti Air Force during a temporary tour of duty to Kuwait.
Doc. C loved the military life and devoted his civilian life to assisting with the optometric needs of the military community in and around military bases in Germany, Texas, Arkansas, and Florida. He didn't just serve people as a profession; his personal life was one of endless serving and generosity. He donated generously to causes too numerous to mention and personally meet needs as he felt lead which was often. His faith informed every aspect of his life and he longed for others to have a true personal relationship with Jesus like he did. Due to this drive there are souls on multiple continents who have had their physical and spiritual needs met. His life has left a wake that he'll get to see in heaven.
He is survived by his wife Ronda of Bryant AR, his five children, Rob and wife Mila; Victoria Lundvall and husband Anthony; Tony and wife Heidi; Nic; Michael and wife Melanie, and brother Dennis Castiglione as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton AR on Thursday the 20th from 5-7 pm for friends and family. Graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Wednesday the 26th. Family requests no flowers. Please consider making memorial donations to the Salvation Army and St. Jude Hospitals.
Service entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com
.