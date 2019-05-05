Robert Frank Zitzewitz



Pensacola, Fla. - CDR Robert Frank Zitzewitz, SC, USN (ret) died of a respiratory illness at Pensacola, FL on 27 April 2019. He was 76 years old.



Raised in Port Republic, MD, "Rob" was accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated as a commissioned officer in June of 1965. On 10 June 1965, he married the former Judith Korn in Washington, DC.



After a 20 year career as a Supply Corps officer, Rob spent 20 years in the private sector as an executive procurement and project management specialist. Following his career, he was active as a board member of PACE Center for Girls in Pensacola and The Global Corner in Northwest Florida.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judie; children, Robyn Rose (daughter, Emma) and David (wife, Soledad; sons, Bernard and Benjamin); sister, Margot Caldwell (daughters, Jeanne Young and Carol Caldwell); brother-in-law, Steve Korn (wife, Lolly; sons, Todd and Russ.)



Memorial services were conducted on 28 April 2019 at Temple Beth-El in Pensacola.



Contributions in Rob's memory can be made to PACE Center for Girls, Inc, 1028 Underwood Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 or The Global Corner, 321 N DeVilliers Street, Suite 220, Pensacola, FL 32501 (www.theglobalcorner.org) or Temple Beth-El, 800 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32501.