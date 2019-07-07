Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
1960 - 2019
Robert Franklin Johns

Pensacola -

Robert Franklin Johns, known respectfully and lovingly as "Chief CedarBear" of the Perdido Bay Tribe of Southeastern Lower Muscogee Creek Indians, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, following medical complications that arose during his treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on June 2.

Interment, following escort by the Patriot Guard Riders to Barrancas National Cemetery, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019. For more details and plans related to a Celebration of Life Ceremony that will be hosted by the Tribe in conjunction with the Native Paths Cultural Heritage Museum on Saturday, August 31, 2019, please check the Faith Chapel website at www.fcfhs.com.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 7, 2019
