Robert Frederick ManningPensacola - Robert "Bob" Frederick Manning passed away on September 5, 2020, one week after his 90th birthday. He was born in Miami, Florida, to Charles H. and Augusta Manning. Bob graduated from Miami Edison High School and attended Georgia Tech and the University of Miami. He was a veteran of the Naval Reserves and the U.S. Air Force.On Veteran's Day in 1952, he married Roberta "Bobbe" Featherstone on the Bride and Groom television show. They had three children, and he had his own electrical contracting company. After retirement, Bob volunteered at Fairchild Tropical Gardens, and in 2003, he and his wife moved to Pensacola.Bob is predeceased by his wife of 62 years and sisters Doris Kingsbery-Neuman and Florence Richard. He is survived by his daughter Rita (Don) Meyer; sons Dr. Dean B. (Lois) Manning and Eric Manning; and grandchildren Rebecca, Kevin, Angela (Chase), Matthew and Erika; brother Chuck Manning and sister Beryl Fehlberg.Bob was a loving husband and father who had the patience of a saint. He enjoyed RVing and growing fruit trees. His generosity went beyond his family and friends; he saved many lives as a blood donor. He will truly be missed.A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Chapel North in Cantonment on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 am. The Reverend Walt Kindergan of Christ Episcopal Church, Pensacola, will officiate. Bob's ashes will be interred at Barrancas National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida.