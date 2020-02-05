Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Robert G. Fuller


1937 - 2020
Robert G. Fuller Obituary
Robert G. Fuller

White - Mr. Robert G. Fuller, 83, of White, formerly of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Provident Village in Canton. Born on January 26, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of Elmer Fuller and Gladys Rovny Fuller.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bishop Kevin Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Friday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorial contributions in Mr. Fuller's honor to the Humane Society of Pensacola at www.pensacolahumane.org.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert G. Fuller; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to post condolence messages.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
