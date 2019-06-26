Robert George Cripps, Sr.



Pensacola - Robert George Cripps, Sr., age 92, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 13, 1927 to Edith and George Cripps. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Navy. He retired from Vince Whibbs Pontiac and was a lifetime member of the Warrington Elk's Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Louise Cripps of Pensacola; three daughters, Eileen McCormick, Cheshire, MA, Linda Shelly, Pensacola, FL, and Debbie Davenport (Dave), Dallas, TX; one son Robert Cripps, Jr., Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, sister Loretta Burke, Marlboro, MA; sister-in-law, Jan Gunniss, Gulf Breeze, FL; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A visitation will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The service will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by a reception. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL following the reception. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Shelly, Dave Davenport, James Trotier, Robert Cripps, Jr, Jacob Davenport , and Brett Davenport.



In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, please send donations to the Warrington Elk's Lodge, 727 S. 72nd Avenue, Pensacola, FL.