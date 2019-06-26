Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert George Cripps Sr.


Robert George Cripps Sr. Obituary
Robert George Cripps, Sr.

Pensacola - Robert George Cripps, Sr., age 92, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 13, 1927 to Edith and George Cripps. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Navy. He retired from Vince Whibbs Pontiac and was a lifetime member of the Warrington Elk's Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Louise Cripps of Pensacola; three daughters, Eileen McCormick, Cheshire, MA, Linda Shelly, Pensacola, FL, and Debbie Davenport (Dave), Dallas, TX; one son Robert Cripps, Jr., Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, sister Loretta Burke, Marlboro, MA; sister-in-law, Jan Gunniss, Gulf Breeze, FL; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The service will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by a reception. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL following the reception. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Shelly, Dave Davenport, James Trotier, Robert Cripps, Jr, Jacob Davenport , and Brett Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, please send donations to the Warrington Elk's Lodge, 727 S. 72nd Avenue, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 26, 2019
