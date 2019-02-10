Services
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Halfhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Halfhill


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bob" Halfhill Obituary
Robert "Bob" Halfhill

- - Robert (Bob) Halfhill, 65, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Eunice, daughters Robyn (Jasen) Ericson and Elena; step-daughters Vanessa Herrera and Cindy (Daniel) Pessin,; mother, Ellen Halfhill; sisters, Sue Halfhill and Cindy (Steve) Gates; his mother and father-in-law Jaime and Elba Silva, Sr; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved Dalmation, Wally. He is predeceased by his father, Tommy Ted Halfhill. Born on February 24, 1953 of Navy parents in San Diego, Ca., Bob moved to Pensacola in 1967 and attended local schools. He graduated with a degree in Communications from the University of West Florida and received his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the National University in California. A veteran of Viet Nam, Bob served his country in both the Navy and Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Captain. After leaving the military, he served as Public Works Director for several local governments, including the City of Miami Beach and the County of Escambia. He also served as Interim County Administrator of Escambia County in 2002. Bob's passion was boating and spending time with family. He loved boating with his family in the local waters. In his spare time he enjoyed reading military fiction and nonfiction. After he retired, he worked as a substitute teacher in South Florida. Bob was the kind of person who could walk into a room full of people and leave knowing every person after having enriched each person's life. Simply put, he was unforgettable. He will be missed by many. Graveside services will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ron Lentine officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent in Bob's memory to your favorite veterans organization.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.