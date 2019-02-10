|
|
Robert "Bob" Halfhill
- - Robert (Bob) Halfhill, 65, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Eunice, daughters Robyn (Jasen) Ericson and Elena; step-daughters Vanessa Herrera and Cindy (Daniel) Pessin,; mother, Ellen Halfhill; sisters, Sue Halfhill and Cindy (Steve) Gates; his mother and father-in-law Jaime and Elba Silva, Sr; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved Dalmation, Wally. He is predeceased by his father, Tommy Ted Halfhill. Born on February 24, 1953 of Navy parents in San Diego, Ca., Bob moved to Pensacola in 1967 and attended local schools. He graduated with a degree in Communications from the University of West Florida and received his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the National University in California. A veteran of Viet Nam, Bob served his country in both the Navy and Marine Corps, achieving the rank of Captain. After leaving the military, he served as Public Works Director for several local governments, including the City of Miami Beach and the County of Escambia. He also served as Interim County Administrator of Escambia County in 2002. Bob's passion was boating and spending time with family. He loved boating with his family in the local waters. In his spare time he enjoyed reading military fiction and nonfiction. After he retired, he worked as a substitute teacher in South Florida. Bob was the kind of person who could walk into a room full of people and leave knowing every person after having enriched each person's life. Simply put, he was unforgettable. He will be missed by many. Graveside services will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ron Lentine officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent in Bob's memory to your favorite veterans organization.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019