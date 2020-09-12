1/
Robert J. Barnes
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert J. Barnes

Pensacola - Dr. Robert J Barnes, 82, of Pensacola passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Westpointe Retirement Community. He was born in Middletown, Ohio to parents Walter and Wilma Barnes on February 17, 1938.

When he was younger he traveled all around the country with his parents, going to see the National Parks. Robert went to Northwestern Medical in Chicago, Illinois where he graduated. He then joined the Air Force and served our country for 10 years as a Major. After Robert left the Air Force he went into private practice as a Pediatrician in Chicago, Illinois.

Robert is proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Barnes.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Barnes; Son, J.J. (Tracy) Barnes; and granddaughters Victoria and Taylor.

Procession will leave Trahan Family Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. going to Barrancas National Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m. graveside service with Brother Chris Hively of Faith Baptist Church officiating.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Service
01:30 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
SEP
15
Interment
02:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
