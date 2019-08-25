Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Robert Gochoel
Committal
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Mausoleum of the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
1929 - 2019
Gulf Breeze, FL - Robert J. "Jim" Gochoel, 90 of Gulf Breeze, FL passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Mr. Gochoel was born on February 2, 1929 and was a native of Dayton, OH and had resided in Gulf Breeze, FL since 2005. Jim enjoyed music, golf and Ohio State Football. He had been an active member of the Antioch Temple and was a drummer in their Marching Band.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Nondis M. Gochoel in 2008.

He is survived by his step-son, Steven Deneke and his wife, Karen; granddaughters, Lisa Boaz, Lori Bane, Jessica Sowers, Carolyn Iddings; nephew Jeff Gochoel; niece, Becky Gochoel and several great-grandchildren.

A Committal Service was held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Chapel of the Mausoleum of the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
