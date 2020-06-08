Robert J. Ochsenreiter
Pensacola - 10/27/1941 to 06/07/2020
Robert John Ochsenreiter (78) of Pensacola passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Steven Odin of Kings Park, NY; his son, John and daughter-in law, Danielle; and grandson, Colin of Cantonment FL. He is predeceased by his wife, Linda, nèe Carroll. Born at home on October 27, 1941 in Brooklyn NY, Bob received his BS in Chemistry from Hofstra University. He retired from the Suffolk County NY Department of Health in 1996 and relocated to Pensacola. He and Linda traveled extensively in retirement both in the US and abroad. A long suffering Brooklyn Dodger fan, Bob became a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan in retirement. ln lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in both Bob and Linda's names.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.