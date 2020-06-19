Robert Joseph Mayes
Gulf Breeze - Robert Joseph Mayes, 75, of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away on June 5, 2020 at 7:48 pm during a glorious sunset surrounded by family. This world lost the most wonderful and loving man, husband, father and grandfather. Bob's life revolved around family and helping others. He was known for his kindness, wisdom and sense of humor. He lived a vibrant life with love and respect from all he knew and undoubtedly left an impression on each one of them.
Bob graduated from Columbus High School in 1962. He obtained a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University in 1966 and a Juris Doctor degree from Indiana University's Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 1969. After college he joined the Air Force for four years as a JAG officer obtaining the rank of Captain. He finally settled in Pensacola, Florida in 1973 where he began his distinguished law career. Bob spent his legal career primarily representing individuals against big corporations. Bob was a pioneer in the area of insurance bad faith and his colleagues saw him as a mentor and role model.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin J. Mayes and Violet Hill Mayes; his two sisters, Dorothy A. Lay and Mary A. La Fave; and his two brothers, Thomas W. Mayes and Michael J. Mayes.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 34 years Paula; brother, James E. Mayes (Carolyn); sons, Steven A. Mayes (Jill) and Jonathan R. Mayes; grandchildren, Gavin, Ryan, Abigail, Bella and Johnny Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind four special ladies who loved him and went above and beyond for him in his law practice, April Crooke, Dara Hartigan, Trish Rollins and Robin Bishop.
A closed-door, private memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 with Monsignor Luke Hunt of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home will be handling arrangements and the ceremony will be live-streamed for those that wish to pay their respects. Information can be found at www.watersandhibbert.com/obituary/robert-mayes.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, are requested to be made in memory and honor of Robert Mayes to Covenant Care Hospice at www.choosecovenant.org.
https://www.watersandhibbert.com/obituary/robert-mayes
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
https://www.watersandhibbert.com/obituary/robert-mayes
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.