Robert Joseph Parrish
Pensacola - Robert "Bob" Joseph Parrish, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Bellaire, Ohio, to Joseph Alfred Parrish and Katherine Evaline "Evie" McCormick Parrish on March 26, 1935. He dropped out of high school in his junior year and joined the Navy with two friends, serving on the carrier USS Wasp for four years. He later earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Ohio University and a master's and doctorate from Florida Atlantic University. He also was a Certified Public Accountant. During his career, he was Director of Accounting for the State of West Virginia, an Assistant Vice President at Florida Atlantic University, and Vice President of Administration and Treasurer of Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. He and his wife, the former Sheryl "Sherry" Robeson retired to Pensacola in December of 1999.Bob was a man of many talents:interested in history and art, he participated in art shows and wrote five historical fiction and two autobiographical books during retirement. In fall 2018, the University of West Florida Department of Theatre developed a semester-long workshop of his musical adaptation of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which was staged and recorded.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his dear family, including beloved wife, Sherry; daughter, Laura Parrish Vanek (Tom) of Virginia; son, Adam Parrish of Florida; stepsons, Michael Bryson (Haylie) of Florida and Robert Bryson (Kimberly) of Virginia , and grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" and Aidan Vanek and Grant and Max Bryson. He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Thomas, Yvonne "Sue" Bell, and Gary Parrish.
A Celebration of Life party is being planned for this Fall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marshalltown Community College, 3700 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158 or online at https://www.marshalltowncommunitycollegefoundation.org/donations/.In
the "gift directed to" section, comment Bob Parrish Memorial.