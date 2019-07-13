|
Robert Lee Love
Pensacola - Robert Lee Love passed away on June 1, 2019. Born in Starkville, MS, on August 16, 1927. He was the 5th and last surviving of 6 children born to William and Maude Love. Bob worked for the Detroit Free Press Newspaper for 37 years before retiring to Pensacola. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Margaret, their daughters, Pamela, Linda, and Sandra, son-in-laws, Gary, Marty, William, Grandchildren Stacy, Kelly, Evan, Matthew, Michael, Robert, Grace, Liam, and eight great grand children. He will be incredibly missed. The lessons he taught us all, will be passed on for generations to come.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Barrancas, in Pensacola on August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
In leu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice or the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 13, 2019