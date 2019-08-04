|
Robert "Bobby" Leonard Nicholson
Archer City, TX - October 12, 1960 - July 27, 2019
Robert Leonard "Bobby" Nicholson, age 58, of Archer City, Texas passed away July 27, 2019 in Archer City.
Services will be held at a later date in Florida. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Bobby was born October 12, 1960 in Pensacola, Florida to Leonard Olen Nicholson and Mary Ellen Thomas Nicholson.
In 1977, he moved to Texas with his brother to work in the oilfield where he worked throughout his life.
He married Melinda Blassingame on May 28, 1979 in Archer City. Together, they had two children, Regina and Rob.
Bobby enjoyed riding his motorcycle, deep sea fishing and spending time with his family. He especially loved his grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Regina Cantrell and husband, Jamie of Archer City; one son, Rob Nicholson and wife, Megan of Iowa Park; mother, Mary Ellen Lemonis of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida one brother, Chuck Nicholson and wife, Jan of McDavid, Florida; two sisters, Donna Nicholson Baker of Pensacola, Florida, and Maria Xenick and husband, Dean of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; five grandchildren, J'Lee and Ty Cantrell, Madi, Hagen, and Braelynn Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Blanche and Charles Thomas and his step-father, Phillip Lemonis.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019