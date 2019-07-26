|
Robert Lloyd "Bob" Baggett, Sr.
Pensacola - Robert Lloyd Baggett, Sr. "Bob", was called home on July 19, 2019, after a brief illness. He was a kind and gentle man, a great son, brother, husband, grandfather, friend, proud American and devout Christian. He was a man of strong Christian values and beliefs and was a proud charter member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where he gave back whenever possible through his involvement in many different areas of the church.
Bob was born on February 11, 1935 in Pensacola, Florida, where he spent most of his life, with the exception of his time in the military. He met the love of his life, Gloria, in 1951, and knew that his life would not be complete without her. He joined the Air Force in 1954, and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. His next move would be to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, where he sent for his sweetheart. They were married in the base chapel. They have had a beautiful life together and raised three wonderful children who are forever grateful that God chose Bob to be their father. He has taught us all so much and has enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren up until the minute he was called home.
Bob enjoyed doing some hunting and fishing through the years, however one of his greatest passions was spending time on the family farm along with son, Bob, Jr. He loved seeing the hard work and effort, along with God's hand, bring "Baggett Farms" to fruition.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Baggett, Jr., his mother, Lois Baggett, his sister, Ouida Baggett Regan, his nephew, Daniel Regan, his special brother-in-law, Jerry Gulledge, and his grandson, Forrest Maier Edgar. Left to treasure his memory are his beloved wife of 65 years, Gloria G. Baggett, daughters Vicki Baggett Hinson (Terry) and Cynthia Baggett Edgar (Pete), his son, Robert L. Baggett, Jr., "Bob", his granddaughters April Edgar Blackwell and Kristen Arnold Frazier (Clif), his great-grandchildren, Astley Devoe Blackwell V, "Quent", Meadow Dianne Edgar, Kylea Grace Gibbs, Willow Dianne Edgar, and Ellie Marie Edgar, and his niece Marcia Regan Shannon (Don) of Dallas, Texas.
A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 28th at 2:00 p.m. followed by a 3:00 p.m. Memorial Service to be held at Azalea Trace Auditorium with Chaplain Jim Dietz officiating. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations to St. Luke United Methodist Church or .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 26, 2019