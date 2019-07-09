Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Robert Ruben
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Robert M. Ruben


1943 - 2019
Robert M. Ruben Obituary
Robert M. Ruben

Gulf Breeze - Robert Michael "Mike" Ruben, Sr., 75, of Gulf Breeze, FL passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Mike was born in Pensacola, FL on October 3, 1943 to Robert Danor Ruben and Dorothy Marie Udell, who preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Pensacola High School and Pensacola State College and served four years in the US Air Force. Out of the several careers Mike pursued over his lifetime, the two he enjoyed the most were as a police officer in Westminster, SC and as a time-share/land salesman at various locations in the US. During his time in land sales, Mike was known as the "Velvet Hammer" because of his laid-back, smooth-talking style. Mike was an avid fisherman and could be found many days on the Pensacola Bay Fishing Bridge mullet fishing with his cast net.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Ruben; his daughters, Tina Garrett (Ralph) of Crestview, FL, Lisa Carter of Milton, FL, Danor Jackson (Marty) of Milton, FL, and Cindy Young (Paul) of Houston, TX; his son, Robert Ruben, Jr. of Mexico; his brother, Paul Ruben of Tulsa, OK; his aunt, Mildred Thomas of Pace, FL; his uncles, Bill Udell of Milton, FL and Robert Udell of Pensacola, FL; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held 9:00am until the Funeral Service at 10:30am Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Rev. Denny Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Christian Feliberty, Daniel Feliberty, Marty Jackson, Wade Pruett, Berry White, and Louie White.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
