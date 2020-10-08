1/1
Robert MacCleveland
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Mac Cleveland

Pensacola - LCDR Robert "Bob" Mac Cleveland, 86, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

Bob was born on September 5, 1934 in Cisco, TX to Grover and Luella Cleveland. He was one of 12 children. He joined the US Navy and served honorably for over 23 years, ultimately retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. He received an MBA from the University of West Florida and worked for many years as an Office Manager with H&R Block. He was a member of the Elks Lodge. Bob loved fishing, woodworking, building bird houses, gardening, and cooking. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bob was a "good man", caring, generous to a fault, and "would give anyone the shirt off his back".

He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as his 11 siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Guttmann Cleveland; daughter, Lisa B. Dean (Steve); son, Mark Robert Cleveland (Kari); 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth Bennett, Lily Cleveland, and Abby Cleveland.

Funeral Mass will be held 9:30am Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Jack Campbell celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full Navy honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd., Pensacola, FL 32503.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved