Robert Mac ClevelandPensacola - LCDR Robert "Bob" Mac Cleveland, 86, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.Bob was born on September 5, 1934 in Cisco, TX to Grover and Luella Cleveland. He was one of 12 children. He joined the US Navy and served honorably for over 23 years, ultimately retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. He received an MBA from the University of West Florida and worked for many years as an Office Manager with H&R Block. He was a member of the Elks Lodge. Bob loved fishing, woodworking, building bird houses, gardening, and cooking. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bob was a "good man", caring, generous to a fault, and "would give anyone the shirt off his back".He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as his 11 siblings.Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Guttmann Cleveland; daughter, Lisa B. Dean (Steve); son, Mark Robert Cleveland (Kari); 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth Bennett, Lily Cleveland, and Abby Cleveland.Funeral Mass will be held 9:30am Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Jack Campbell celebrant. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full Navy honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd., Pensacola, FL 32503.