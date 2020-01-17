|
Robert Maurice Rowe
Pensacola - Robert Maurice Rowe, Sr., 78, of Pensacola, passed away with his loving wife at his side on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Pensacola Florida. Robert was born in Woodstock, IL to the late Charles and Ruth Smith Rowe, Sr. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Helen Rowe; two brothers, Ronald and Larry Rowe, along with several aunts and uncles.
Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he retired from the United States Navy were he proudly served his country for 20 years, having served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed gardening, classic cars and above all spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Rowe, of the home; three sons, Michael Rowe (Elizabeth), of Pace, Fl, Rodney Rowe (Jannet), of Azusa, CA, Charles Rowe, of Pensacola, FL; two grandsons, Nicholas and Thomas Rowe.
A service to honor the life of Robert Maurice Rowe, Sr. will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Reverend Ken Griffin, officiating. A graveside service will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Navy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00pm until 6:00pm on Tuesday, January, 21, 2020, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Active Pallbearers will be as follows; Nicholas Rowe, Thomas Rowe, Jose Saldana, Michael Rowe, Shawn Williams, Steve Mayer.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020