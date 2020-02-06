|
|
Robert Nelson "Bob" "Grandpa" Fournier
Cantonment - Robert Nelson Fournier
"Bob" "Grandpa"
Robert N. Fournier went home to be with his Heavenly Father Jesus Christ Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 84. He passed away peacefully with his wife at his bedside at their resident in Cantonment, FL.
Bob was born January 10, 1936, in St. Petersburg, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Iris Fournier; grandmother, Ina Lingle who he loved dearly; brother; Richard E. Fournier; son, Bobby; and stepson, Terry Snelson.
Bob is survived by his wife, Fran, of 33+ years; step daughter, Teresa Kelly; eight grandchildren, Jesse Snelson (Austina), Janna Rubbert (Dan), Johanna Clark (Cayleb), and Jared and Jamie Snelson, Nick Snelson (Bailie), Lukas Snelson (Michelle), Sydney Spears (Jessie), and Nathan Phillips; four great grandchildren, Lauren Snelson, Gioia and Anthony Snelson, and Aeliana Spears; and sister-in-law, Joann Reeves.
Bob joined the Navy in 1954 serving his Country proudly for 20 years. After retiring from the Navy he worked for the Navy through Civil Service stationed at Whiting Field, Saufley Field and Barren Field.
He was an avid Hamm Radio (WA4UTP) Operator, sending messages to missionaries around the world. During his stay in Morocco, he worked at missionaries' Pig Farms on the weekends. Wherever Bob was stationed he got involved in a local church or helped start a church.
Bob loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was very devoted to his daily prayer time and daily bible study. He served his Lord faithfully. He was a very godly and giving man.
Pallbearers are Jesse Snelson, Lukas Snelson, Warren Duncan, Ronnie Golloher, Dennis Norton, Nathan Phillips, and Nicholas Snelson.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4PM at Faith Chapel North. A Celebration of Bob's life will follow at 5PM with Reverend Mike Faircloth officiating. Burial will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens with Military Honors with Mr. Bill Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 5041 North 12th. Ave., Pensacola, FL.
A very special thanks to family, friends and Covenant Care Staff, employees and volunteers you were there when I needed you. Marty, Samantha, Lori, Jan, Bill, Chaplains, Jose' and Dean.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020