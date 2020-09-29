Robert Nixon Williams
Pensacola - Robert Nixon Williams, 84, of Pensacola, FL went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26th, 2020.
Rob owned his own construction business since he moved to Pensacola in 1957. He and his wife Betty of 60 years loved to travel and spend time at their family farm in Louisiana. He was an avid deer hunter who loved the outdoors. He always had a cup of coffee and loved to cut up with anyone in earshot. He was passionate about food and loved Blue Dot burgers, breakfast at the Coffee Cup Restaurant, homemade ice-cream and Krispy-Kreme Donuts.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty Jo Williams and his parents; Joseph and Nellie Williams.
He is survived by his four children: Suzanne Williams Eades (Dennis), Venecia Williams, Keith Williams (Karen) and Barbrena Williams Johns (Stephen), six grandchildren: Heather Eades Mitchell (Daniel), Graham Eades (Karen), Nathan Eades (Tessa), Jeremy Williams (Camille), Corbin Williams, Dylan Johns and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM. Pastor James Meadows will be officiating. Interment will be at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Keith Williams, Dennis Eades, Stephen Johns, Jeremy Williams, Corbin Williams, Dylan Johns.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.