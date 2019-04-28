Services
Robert "Bob" S. Middleton

Pensacola - Robert "Bob" Middleton, age 81, died at his home on Friday, April 26, 2019, one day short of his 82nd birthday. He was born in Selma, Alabama and moved to Pensacola where he made his home. He retired from Monsanto after 38 years. He enjoyed his family, working in the yard and tinkering with anything mechanical.

His parents, Frederick and Mable McGraw Middleton, brother, Fred Middleton and his first wife, Bertha Collier Middleton, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Nita Middleton, daughter, Donna (Bruce) Stewart of Pace, Florida, son, Stan (Tracey) Middleton of Pensacola, Florida, stepchildren, Terry (Brenda) Stephens of Navarre, Florida, Jerry (Bobby) Stephens of Milton, Florida and Melissa (Dewayne) Morris of Pace, Florida. Grandchildren, Daniel (Laura Ashley) Stewart, Angela (Eric) Shaffer, Brian Middleton and Matthew Stewart and several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North on April 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North on April 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Jason Douglas officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Pinehaven Baptist Church Building Fund, 10400 N. Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32534 or to the Hadji Shriners Children's Transportation Fund, 800 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
