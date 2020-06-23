Robert Thomas ReganPensacola, FL - This Father's Day we said farewell to the most generous, kind, compassionate soul the world has ever known. Family was everything to him and he will forever live in our hearts and souls.Robert Thomas (Bob) Regan died on June 21st at age 79. Bob Regan was born in Burdett, NY April 4, 1941. As a young man, he earned the Eagle Scout award, after graduating from Groton High School he joined the George Strait Circus. On his way to Mexico, he brought some friends to USM in Hattiesburg, MS and he decided to stay and enroll. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. He was an active member of the Southern Skydivers Parachute Club and he may have landed in a few trees giving him the title Tree-master. After graduating he moved to Pensacola FL to begin his student teaching at Escambia High School where he met the art teacher Pat McGehee. He and Pat were married and he joined the Navy, attending OCS in Newport Rhode Island followed by flight school in Pensacola as a Naval Flight Officer. He was assigned to Patrol Squadron Nine flying out of Moffett Field, CA with detachments to Adak Alaska, Guam, and Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. He was a mission Commander and Tactical Coordinator flying on a P-3 B Orion during Operation Market-Time interdicting contraband traffic into South Vietnam. He received the Vietnam Service Medal w Bronze Star; National Defense Service Medal; Air Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Navy Unit Commendation; and Meritorious Unit Commendation.Upon completion of that assignment he returned to Pensacola as an instructor at Naval Aviation Schools Command as a collateral duty he volunteered to assist the International students undergoing flight training. They returned to Groton NY and purchased the Shadowlawn estate where he was a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver. They returned to Pensacola with their young daughter, Shawna and he separated from active duty and joined the Naval Reserves and at the same time started work as a Civil Servant working with the ever-increasing number of International students. In 1978 he joined CNET in the newly formed International Division. Over the years he has been the Country Program Manager for the countries of Western Europe arranging all facets of their training with the US Navy. In 1991 he retired from the Naval Reserves as a Captain and on Feb 27, 2004, he retired from civil service with a long and distinguished career.He was very active in his community serving as the President of the Heritage Foundation, North Hill Preservation Association board member, Elcano Society, Saints and Sinners, Fiesta of Five Flags Court of Deluna, and over the years participated in a multitude of community service projects.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Regan and Winnifred Cummings Regan, and sister Sarah(Sally) Regan Baier.He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 55 years Patricia McGehee Regan, daughter Shawna Regan-Fulton (Lance Fulton) daughter Kristen Regan-Miller (James Miller), granddaughter Shayla Fulton, and grandson Finley Regan-Miller. Also surviving, his sister, Joan Imrie (Duncan Imrie) of Queens NY, his brother Ronald Terrance (Terry) Regan (Deborah Regan) and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel on June 25th from 5-7 pm. (Masks encouraged; social distancing will be implemented)Funeral Service at Christ Episcopal Church on June 26th at 10-10:30 am (limited seating)Graveside service will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pensacola State College Visual Arts Department for the Robert Regan memorial scholarship.