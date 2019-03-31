|
Robert (Bob) Wallace
Pensacola - Robert (Bob) Wallace slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God on March 22, 2019.
His life, just shy of a century, was filled with adventures that most of us only dream about. In 1927, at the age of 7, he raced across his backyard with a toy airplane, the Spirit of St Louis, in his hand as he chased the real Spirit of St. Louis flying overhead as Charles Lindbergh returned from his famous trip across the Atlantic Ocean. Bob also crossed the Atlantic many times in his 30 year career as a Naval Aviator. He started as a PBY pilot in WWII looking for German U Boats off the coast of North Africa and ended by helping train the Apollo astronauts to fly Navy helicopters so they could learn how to land on the moon in 1969. In between he learned how to fly 34 different aircraft and on May 5, 1961 his helicopter squadron picked up Alan Shepard, the first American Astronaut, after he successfully traveled into space and splashed down in the same Atlantic Ocean. He was also the Commanding Officer of 3 different helicopter squadrons and the Naval Air Station, Ellyson Field, during his career. During downtime in WWII and while stationed in North Africa, he became friends and hunted with another Naval Officer, Lt. Paul "Bear" Bryant who went on to become a football coaching legend at the University of Alabama.
Again, as a boy, Bob caddied for the great Babe Ruth. Bob, like The Babe, loved both baseball and golf and while The Babe was the better baseball player, Bob became the better golfer! His career in the Navy took him all over the world and he always had his golf clubs. He would become the club champion at each duty station he was assigned to. He also won the Virginia State Amateur Championship in 1957 while stationed in Norfolk, VA and won the Senior Division of both the All Navy and Inter Service Championships in 1968 while stationed in Pensacola, FL. He made 7 Holes In One in his lifetime, the last witnessed by his dog, Tai Ling.
He loved good service and rewarded it generously. He often asked his waitresses what was the best tip they ever got. If their service was good he would break their old records. The good ones loved him.
Bob had a great sense of humor. Later in life, when he was a widower, he would take his dog, Tai Ling, for rides in his golf cart and would often see the women of the neighborhood out walking together for exercise. He called them "The Street Walkers." Periodically, they would hit him up for donations for whatever church event or charity they might be pushing. He would often chide them by saying "It's not right for a lady to ask a man for money during daylight hours!" They loved him.
Bob loved life and he loved his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Janet Gillespie Wallace. Together they had 3 girls and 3 boys. He taught the boys to hunt, fish, play fair and remove their hats when indoors. He taught the girls to stick up for themselves and to be treated with respect. He taught us all to love the New York Yankees, Penn State football and especially our Mother.
He is also preceded in death by his second wife of 2 years, Evelyn Williams Wallace.
He is survived by his daughter Chris and husband Bill Taylor of Nashville, TN, son Ed and wife Rebekah (Ables) Wallace of Annapolis, MD, son John Wallace of Riverside, CA, son Rich and wife Sarah (Belue) Wallace of Diboll, TX, daughter Jean and husband Lester Pulse of Rockville, MD and daughter Sue and husband Jim Whitten of Daphne, AL. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
The family gives thanks to the staffs at both Pinecrest Retirement Community and Hospice in the Pines; and special thanks to sitters Lory Stallard and Maria Ybarra.
A burial service with full military honors will be held at a later date at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.
The family requests memorials to the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pensacola, FL or your favorite Humane Society.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019