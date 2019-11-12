Services
Roberta Bell Temple


1931 - 2019
Roberta Bell Temple Obituary
Roberta Bell Temple

Milton - Roberta Bell Temple passed away peacefully at her home in Milton, FL in the early hours of November 10, 2019, the day after her 88th birthday.

She was born November 9, 1931 in Edmonton, KY, to Robert F. Bell and Martha Hill Bell, and lived there until her marriage to John Earl Temple, Jr. on March 12, 1955. The newlyweds settled in Milton and lived there throughout their 52 years together.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, a brother and sister-in-law, John F. and Shirley Demumbrum Bell, and her daughter, Martha Temple Todd (Glenn).

She is survived by her sons Mike (Renee') and Ed (Suzie), Milton; sisters Mary Alice (Leroy, deceased) Yokley, Edmonton KY and Kate (Gary) Gerbitz, Chattanooga TN; six grandchildren, two step-grandsons, eight great-grandchildren; and six step-great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
