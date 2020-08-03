Roberta N. Hart
Cantonment, FL - Nancy "Roberta" Hart, 85, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on August 1st, 2020. Roberta was called home to Heaven to be with her beloved husband.
Roberta was born in Goodway, AL, to Walter and Donnie Simmons on January 18th, 1935. She was married to her husband, David for 68 years before he passed.
Roberta is preceded in death by her son, David Jr, her daughter, Barbara Ann, her husband, Warren "David", her sister, Gloria Gainey, and her parents, Walter and Donnie Simmons. She is survived by her youngest son, Daniel Hart (Betty Ann), her granddaughter, Rebecka Grice (Jacob), her great-grandchildren Jackson Grice (Courtney) and Alyssa Grice, and her brother, Walter James Simmons Jr.
Services will be held at Faith Chapel North on Friday, August 7th. Visitation will be held at 12:30 PM, followed by funeral services, led by Pastor Keith Mott, at 1:30 PM.
"May your everlasting love for one another exemplify God's love".
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.