On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, M. Roberta Smith, 89, of Bratt, Florida, passed away surrounded by her family.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hubert W. Smith, and is survived by her four children: Stanley, Alan, Terry and Gina; two sisters and two brothers as well as 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens, Pensacola, at 10:00 AM with viewing from 9:00 to 10:00. The service will also stream live on Facebook.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Forest United Methodist Church in her honor.









