Roberta Smith
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, M. Roberta Smith, 89, of Bratt, Florida, passed away surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hubert W. Smith, and is survived by her four children: Stanley, Alan, Terry and Gina; two sisters and two brothers as well as 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens, Pensacola, at 10:00 AM with viewing from 9:00 to 10:00. The service will also stream live on Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Forest United Methodist Church in her honor.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
8504799223
