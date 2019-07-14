Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Ray Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Ray Roberts Obituary
Robin Ray Roberts

Pensacola - Robin Roberts, of Pensacola, Florida succumbed to his battle with cancer on Sunday July 7th. He was preceded in death by his father, LCDR Richard R Roberts Sr., ret. and survived by his mother, Sue Roberts, two brothers, Rich and Randall Roberts, and daughter, Rachel Munoz. Robin found purpose and joy through family as the long-term caregiver to his parents, and the love of spending time with his two nieces, a nephew and their four children.

He remained active his final months combining the things he loved, sports, friends, and work. An open-house memorial and celebration of his life will be held for friends and family at his home on Thursday, July 18th from 3-5pm.

For more information contact Rich Roberts 832-833-9922. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now