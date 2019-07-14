|
|
Robin Ray Roberts
Pensacola - Robin Roberts, of Pensacola, Florida succumbed to his battle with cancer on Sunday July 7th. He was preceded in death by his father, LCDR Richard R Roberts Sr., ret. and survived by his mother, Sue Roberts, two brothers, Rich and Randall Roberts, and daughter, Rachel Munoz. Robin found purpose and joy through family as the long-term caregiver to his parents, and the love of spending time with his two nieces, a nephew and their four children.
He remained active his final months combining the things he loved, sports, friends, and work. An open-house memorial and celebration of his life will be held for friends and family at his home on Thursday, July 18th from 3-5pm.
For more information contact Rich Roberts 832-833-9922. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019