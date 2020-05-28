Rocky Wayne Jones
Pensacola - Rocky Wayne Jones, 68, of Pensacola, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Rocky was born in Pensacola, FL to Robert and Myrtice (Johnson) Jones. He and his younger sister, the late Suzanne Jones, were raised in Pensacola. Rocky gave his heart to Jesus at an early age and attended East Brent Baptist Church. Rocky graduated from Pensacola High School in 1969. During his time there, he mostly enjoyed playing the Hammond organ in his band, "The Risin' Sons'". After briefly attending Pensacola Junior College, he went to work full time with his father, the late Robert L. Jones, in the family business, Jones Floor Covering, Inc. It didn't take Rocky long to learn the business inside and out. As the business flourished over the years so did his family and he was blessed with three wonderful children, Jason, Ashley, and Alyssa. Although the business specialized in Government contracts on military bases throughout the United States, Rocky's heart was always anchored in Pensacola. In 1989 he founded Jones Carpet Mart, Inc. to focus on residential flooring for the local community. Never one to be satisfied, it wasn't long until he embarked on another business venture to create the Gulf Coast's premier upscale flooring store, Jones Carpet and Rug Gallery in 1991. As the industry began to change over the years, and needing another project, Rocky went into wholesale tile distribution and in 1999 opened Floors 2000, Inc., quickly becoming a leader in the imported tile business. Like his father before him, Rocky brought his children into the businesses and they continue to carry on the family legacy.
Rocky had a love for fishing and became an avid billfish angler. It was through the tournament fishing community that he met his wife Laurie. His boat, Reel Addiction, became a regular in the coast's many billfish tournaments. He, Laurie, and his crew earned an impressive array of first place finishes. He even started his own tournaments, the Blue Marlin Grand Championship and White Marlin Shootout. He was also an avid football fan and loved to host parties for his many friends to celebrate the Super Bowl and College National Championship games.
Rocky was a loving and generous son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He could not have achieved all that he did without the love, prayers and wonderful influence of his mother and father. His vision and determination have impacted the lives of many in the Pensacola community and beyond. He will be greatly missed by his wonderful family, his many friends, and his devoted employees.
Rocky is preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Jones, and his father, Robert L. Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his second wife, Jan and their 2 children, Ashley (Davis) and her husband Robert, and Alyssa: his first wife, Debbie (Clarke) and their son Jason and his wife Rachel; mother, Myrtice Jones; grandchildren, Davin and Avery Davis, Jett and Harper Jones; as well as his beloved dog, Lana.
Visitation will be held 11:00am until the Funeral Services at 1:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at East Brent Baptist Church, with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Pulford, Robert Hepworth, Steve Faircloth, Rick Turner, Mike McVay, and Cliff Mowe.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Artie McGraw, Michael Johnson, Robert Davis, Chuck Haskell, and Clyde Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family would like to give special thanks to all of the nurses and doctors that took such good care of him during his hospital stay especially over the last few months. They would also like to thank SunCrest Omni Home Health, Regency Hospice, his dedicated employees and all of those that have been praying for him over the years.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.