Rocky Wayne Jones
1951 - 2020
Rocky Wayne Jones

Pensacola - Rocky Wayne Jones, 68, of Pensacola, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Rocky was born in Pensacola, FL to Robert and Myrtice (Johnson) Jones. He and his younger sister, the late Suzanne Jones, were raised in Pensacola. Rocky gave his heart to Jesus at an early age and attended East Brent Baptist Church. Rocky graduated from Pensacola High School in 1969. During his time there, he mostly enjoyed playing the Hammond organ in his band, "The Risin' Sons'". After briefly attending Pensacola Junior College, he went to work full time with his father, the late Robert L. Jones, in the family business, Jones Floor Covering, Inc. It didn't take Rocky long to learn the business inside and out. As the business flourished over the years so did his family and he was blessed with three wonderful children, Jason, Ashley, and Alyssa. Although the business specialized in Government contracts on military bases throughout the United States, Rocky's heart was always anchored in Pensacola. In 1989 he founded Jones Carpet Mart, Inc. to focus on residential flooring for the local community. Never one to be satisfied, it wasn't long until he embarked on another business venture to create the Gulf Coast's premier upscale flooring store, Jones Carpet and Rug Gallery in 1991. As the industry began to change over the years, and needing another project, Rocky went into wholesale tile distribution and in 1999 opened Floors 2000, Inc., quickly becoming a leader in the imported tile business. Like his father before him, Rocky brought his children into the businesses and they continue to carry on the family legacy.

Rocky had a love for fishing and became an avid billfish angler. It was through the tournament fishing community that he met his wife Laurie. His boat, Reel Addiction, became a regular in the coast's many billfish tournaments. He, Laurie, and his crew earned an impressive array of first place finishes. He even started his own tournaments, the Blue Marlin Grand Championship and White Marlin Shootout. He was also an avid football fan and loved to host parties for his many friends to celebrate the Super Bowl and College National Championship games.

Rocky was a loving and generous son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He could not have achieved all that he did without the love, prayers and wonderful influence of his mother and father. His vision and determination have impacted the lives of many in the Pensacola community and beyond. He will be greatly missed by his wonderful family, his many friends, and his devoted employees.

Rocky is preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Jones, and his father, Robert L. Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his second wife, Jan and their 2 children, Ashley (Davis) and her husband Robert, and Alyssa: his first wife, Debbie (Clarke) and their son Jason and his wife Rachel; mother, Myrtice Jones; grandchildren, Davin and Avery Davis, Jett and Harper Jones; as well as his beloved dog, Lana.

Visitation will be held 11:00am until the Funeral Services at 1:00pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at East Brent Baptist Church, with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Pulford, Robert Hepworth, Steve Faircloth, Rick Turner, Mike McVay, and Cliff Mowe.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Artie McGraw, Michael Johnson, Robert Davis, Chuck Haskell, and Clyde Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the nurses and doctors that took such good care of him during his hospital stay especially over the last few months. They would also like to thank SunCrest Omni Home Health, Regency Hospice, his dedicated employees and all of those that have been praying for him over the years.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
East Brent Baptist Church
JUN
1
Service
01:00 PM
East Brent Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 29, 2020
I like to believe that when we lose someone close to us, they still live through us and give us strength. The time we spent with those we've lost makes them part of us. Rocky will forever be in our hearts and memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Love to you all....Randy & Linda Lewis
Linda Lewis
Friend
May 29, 2020
Rocky was a fine gentleman and great angler that will be greatly missed by all that knew him. RIP Rocky
Tom Hilton
Friend
May 29, 2020
I knew Rocky and his family many years ago when we attended North Hill Baptist Church. I loved his whole family and send my heartfelt sympathy to them, especially my dear dear friend Mrs. Myrtis.
Sara (Alston) Stockfleth
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our lives were better knowing Rocky Jones. Big heart and Big Love! See you in the next chapter brother in law!
Mike McVAY
Friend
May 29, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss and my prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Trisha Olson
Friend
May 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. My prayers are with you and all the family
Monica McVay Drees
Family
May 28, 2020
From all of us at The Wharf in Orange Beach, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rocky was a great man with a passion for sport-fishing.
Art Favre
Friend
May 28, 2020
Laurie and family, the loss of a loved one always brings hurt and sadness! My heart hurts for all of you during this time because this is never easy. I hope knowing that Rocky's health has been restored and fishing with Jesus in the Tournament of Eternal Life brings some comfort. Prayers for everyone now and in the days ahead!
Kathi Iannone
Friend
