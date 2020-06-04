Roderick Alphonsis Mette
Roderick Alphonsis Mette

Pensacola, FL - Roderick Alphonsis Mette, 83, of Pensacola, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Covenant Care Hospice Center at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was born to Roderick and Hermina (Wych) Mette in Chicago, IL on September 20, 1936.

Rod earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame. He started a career as an attorney with the FCC. He Spent several years as an attorney for Western Union prior to becoming vice president and legal council for TRT Telecommunications in Washington DC.

He is preceded in death by oldest son, Tom.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; his son Rod (Erin); grandson, Alex; sister, Joan (John) Reddy; and many nieces and nephews.

Rod's loves were God, family, country and Notre Dame.

The date of the private service has not yet been established. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
