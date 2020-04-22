|
|
Dr. Roger C. Mott
Pensacola - Dr. Roger C. Mott, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Fulton, AL on January 5, 1928 to Marion M. (Donnie) Mott and Leila L. Mott. In June of 1953 he married Betty Ruth Campbell of Holt, AL and returned to Thomasville, AL where he taught science and coached varsity football at his alma mater, Thomasville High School. In 1955 Roger and Betty moved to Pensacola, FL where he began his career with the Escambia County School District. Dr. Mott retired in 1991 after serving 38 years in public education. His career included serving as a science teacher at Warrington Jr. High School and Escambia High School, Principal of R.L. Osborne High School in Symrna, GA, Escambia County Science Education Supervisor and Assistant Principal at Tate High School. From 1970 until his retirement in 1991, Dr. Mott served as an Assistant School Superintendent including serving as the Deputy School Superintendent under Superintendent Bud Hall.
Dr. Mott held a bachelor's degree from Livingston State University (University of West Alabama) where he played football and was elected to the Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. He held a master's degree from the University of Alabama and a Doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Pensacola and a former Sunday School teacher and Deacon. Dr. Mott was a proud Rotarian during his career and is a former member of the SubWest Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and Past President. His civic involvement also included being a past board member of Baptist Hospital, Pensacola and a past Chairman of the Board of the Baptist Manor Nursing Home in Pensacola. Dr. Mott was co-founder and the first President of the City-County Drug Abuse Commission which later became the CDAC. In retirement he served as a long-time volunteer with the National Museum of Naval Aviation.
He is survived by his wife, Betty and sons, Douglas C. Mott (Maria) and Thomas P. Mott of Pensacola; grandchildren, Sondra Marie Mott and Heather Mott Jones (Ken) of Pensacola; great-grandchildren, Bella Grace Jones, Hudson Sheppard Jones, and Jackson Sheppard Jones. He is also survived by his sister, Maris Mott Dauphin of Thomasville, AL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Leila Mott and brothers, Roy Laverne Mott and Marion "Mack" Mott all of Thomasville, AL. Dr. Mott loved his family and took great delight in the joys of being a grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest thrill in life was watching their activities and sharing in their successes.
Dr. Mott will be buried at the Barrancas National Cemetery at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, First Baptist Church Pensacola Pastor, Dr. David Snyder, will officiate a private family funeral service. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Dr. Mott selected the hymns Victory in Jesus, Higher Ground and Amazing Grace to be sung at his service. His favorite scriptures Phillipians 4:6-8 and Psalms 19:14 were to be read by friends. The family invites you to read the lyrics of these songs and the words of these scriptures and reflect on the messages found therein and how they might be a blessing in your own life. His desire was for the Dennis Tackett Senior Sunday School Class at First Baptist to serve as honorary pall bearers. The eternal salvation which he secured through Jesus Christ is a legacy that he desired to be a central message of his obituary. The scriptures say Faith is the confidence of things hoped for and the assurance of that which is not seen. Today, he is in the presence of what he hoped for and has seen that which he was assured of but could not see. He has truly found Victory in Jesus.
The family wishes to thank all our family and friends who have been a great source of encouragement and prayer during his illness. Should you desire, contributions can be made in his memory to First Baptist Church Pensacola, 500 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501 for the Samaritan Hands ministry or to the Martha's Vineyard Foundation Inc., 111 Euclid St., Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020