Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Milton Cemetery
More Obituaries for Roger McCombs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Conner McCombs


1958 - 2020
Roger Conner McCombs Obituary
Roger Conner McCombs

Milton - Roger Conner McCombs was born February 19, 1958, in Milton, Florida, to Jack and Johnnie Nell (Rogers) McCombs; and lived his adult life in Milton.

On May 8, 2020, he left us in time to be with his mother in Heaven on Mother's Day.

Roger was a generous person, who provided many friends with a place to live and was hospitable to all. He will be lovingly remembered by his friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie Nell; his brother, Jack C. "Cal" McCombs II; and his grandparents, John and Nellie Rogers, and Gully and Ima Conner McCombs.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Jack and Miller McCombs; his brother, Michael (Teresa) McCombs; his beloved niece, Jenni McCombs (Korey) Kember; and his great niece, Emma Jackson.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Milton Cemetery, with Reverend Fred Rogers officiating, and Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.

Pallbearers are Clint Anderson, Danny Anderson, Randy Compton, Kory Kember, Benny Baxley, Billy Carter, Donnie Spencer and John Jones.

The family requests memorial donations be made, in Roger's memory, to the transportation fund for . Please give online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or by phone at 855-401-4897
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020
