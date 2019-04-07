|
Roger Glen Rowell
Milton - Roger Glen Rowell, 64, of Berrydale, FL, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Roger was a lifelong native of Berrydale and was the youngest of seven children born to the late Hazel Lewis and John Pasco Rowell. He was a graduate of the Jay High School Class of 1972. Roger worked 38 years for the Florida Department of Transportation/Construction, retiring as a project administrator. He was a member of Cora Baptist Church in Jay, Florida, where he served as minister of music.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Anna Grace McMath; his brother Herbert "Bud" Rowell; his sisters Evelyn (Hub) Jacobs, Jane (Harold) King, and Wanda Roberts; and brother-in-law, Stratton Colonna.
Roger leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Joy Boothe Rowell; two sons, Chad (Jessica) Rowell of Milton, and Rhett (Lana) Rowell of Jay; a daughter, Misty (Joey) McMath of Pace; and seven beloved grandchildren, Maesey and Pasco Rowell, Major and Piper Rowell, and Abby, Josiah and Jack McMath. He is also survived by a brother, Frank (Pearl) Rowell of Jay; a sister, Dinah Colonna of Florala, AL; a sister-in-law, Lorrine Rowell of Berrydale; a brother-in-law, A.T. (Buck) Roberts III of Berrydale, and a special cousin, Ben Floyd. Roger also leaves behind in-laws Kenny (Gloria) Boothe, Sylvia (Jerry) Jennings, Betty (Mondal) Miller, and Andra (Joe) Mize, and many nephews, nieces, extended family members, and dear friends.
All services will be held at Berrydale Baptist Church under the direction of Lewis Funeral Homes. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Burial will follow in the Berrydale Baptist Church Cemetery. Roger's nephews will serve as active pallbearers.
The family wishes to thank all the local emergency personnel and community volunteers, as well as the Cora Baptist Church family, who took care of Roger as he was called home. Thank you to family and friends who have prayed, visited, and ministered during this unspeakably difficult time. Great men leave behind great legacies and great voids.
Donations may be made to Life Options Clinic (formerly known as the Pregnancy Resource of Milton), 5775 Berryhill Road, Milton, FL 32570, or to the Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 1000 Chemstrand Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019