Roger Nicholas Guillaume
Pensacola - Roger Nicholas Guillaume, 77, of Pensacola, FL, was unexpectantly called away to our Heavenly Father on July 7th, 2020.
Roger was born in Caledonia, MN, to Clarence and Mildred Guillaume on October 21, 1942. He was married to Angela Emmanuel Guillaume for 59 years. They had a loving relationship, and a bond that withstood the test of time.
Roger loved the Seminoles, cooking, fishing, friends and family. He was a loving, nonjudgmental husband, father, and friend to many. An accomplished man both professionally and personally, Roger's preference was always to stay in the background. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mildred Guillaume, and his brother Richard (Sandra) Guillaume. He is survived by his three children Nick, Joe (Melinda) and Michele (Chris), his grandsons Ryan and Devin Renfroe, and his granddaughters Sarah and Brooke Guillaume. He is also survived by sisters Jackie Culbertson (Tom), and Marilee Wright (Mike), and numerous nieces and nephews.
In light of the unusual health concerns, there will be a small family Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pensacola, on Saturday, July 11th. Mass will be conducted by Fr. Jay, Church Pastor at 10 AM. There will be a live streaming of the service on St Joseph Catholic Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the building fund for St. Joseph or a charity of your choice
. Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 140 West Government St., Pensacola, FL.
