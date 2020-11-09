Rolando C LegaspiPensacola - Rolando Capili Legaspi, resident of Pensacola, Florida, passed Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. He was 81 years old.He grew up in Cavite City, Philippines, and attended high school in Manila and later joined the US Navy where he serviced for over 30 years. He was a member of the Pensacola Filipino-American Association, a proud member of the Free Masons, and he regularly attended Little Flower Catholic Church and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, both in Pensacola.Rolando is survived by his son Rodney Legaspi, of Pensacola; daughter Laraine Mayhan and her husband Brett Mayhan of Lilburn, Georgia; daughter Celinda Fruitticher and her husband Tom Fruitticher of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and son Ronald Legaspi and his wife Irene Legaspi of Alpharetta, Georgia.Rolando was born to Vincente Legaspi and Teresa Capili on November 2, 1939, in Cavite City in the Philippines. He was a loving brother to Ceffarino, Fancisco, Emiliano, and Ricardo Legaspi. On December 25, 1962, Rolando married his childhood friend Cecilia Legaspi in Cavite City.While Rolando served in the U.S. Navy, the family lived in various places around the world before finally settling in Pensacola. Cecilia and Rolando became well known as the proprietors of Loreale's Loompia House, a popular Pensacola restaurant serving Filipino cuisine.Rolando's viewing will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Pensacola on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. It will be followed by mass at 12:30 p.m., and the graveside service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, at 2:00 p.m.Rolando is also survived by his grandchildren: Evan and Cecilia Mayhan of Lilburn, Georgia; Shandy Rhines and Luvonte (Layla Rhines- great granddaughter) of Buckhead, Georgia, and Justin Fruitticher of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and Anatolia, Evangelina, and Nicolas Legaspi of Alpharetta, GA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to ARC in Pensacola.Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola is managing the arrangements.