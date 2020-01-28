Services
Romayne B. McCabe

Romayne B. McCabe Obituary
Romayne B McCabe

Gulf Breeze - Romayne B McCabe of Gulf Breeze passed away peacefully January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Romayne was born August 4, 1928 in Dade City, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, James S McCabe; her parents, Robert and Madelyn Butler, and sister Roberta Holding.

Survivors include her children, John H McCabe (Patsy), Robert K McCabe, Caroline Denise Kirk, James K McCabe, Richard B McCabe and Shawn E Valletto (Charlie); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Joanne Ruggles.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Coastline Calvary Chapel in Gulf Breeze, on Thursday January 30, 2020. Visitation with family will start at 1pm in Sanctuary with service starting at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor, to Coastline Calvary Chapel or Solomon's Porch Church, Pensacola, Fl. These churches were very important to her and a source of refuge and worship in her long spiritual journey.

You may sign the online guestbook and offer condolences at www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
