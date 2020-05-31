Ronald Dean Ericson
1937 - 2020
Ronald Dean Ericson

Winter Haven - 82, of Winter Haven, passed away on May 23, 2020. Ronald proudly served in the USAF and retired as a Police Sergeant in Dearborn, MI. He was a member of the Humane Society of Polk County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Ericson. Ronald is survived by his loving family, significant other, Lisa Baker and her daughter, Robin Baker; daughter, Laura Jean Ericson and her wife, Stephanie Karous; and his twin brother, Donald Ericson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society of Polk County's Jezebel Fund in Memory of Ron Ericson.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal on May 31, 2020.
