1/1
Ronald "Bill" Grills
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Bill" Grills

Cantonment - Ronald "Bill" Grills, 82, of Cantonment, Florida passed away on August 2, 2020. Bill was born 11/1/1937 in Evarts, KY. Bill joined the Navy at 17 and retired in 1977. He began his career traveling with the Blue Angels as a crew member. During his service he was a parachute rigger supervisor and survival training instructor. He retired from the Navy and worked for Civil Service as a fuel cell repair specialist for the remainder of his career.

Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie Grills; his children, Jason Grills (Nicole) and Shawn H. Grills; his brother-in-law, Bruce Forehand; favorite niece, Jennifer Forehand Williams (Tommy); nephews, Chris Forehand (Kim), Craig Forehand, Rex Grills, and Dave Grills of KY; and several great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank their wonderful neighbors and friends for all their friendship and support. They also thank Lauralwood Retirement for care during his stay and the nurses and doctors at West Florida Hospital for risking their lives during this pandemic.

In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to health care providers of Pensacola for PPE or to our local Alzheimer's Association.

Please wear a mask, it could save someone's life….or yours.

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Mike Mashburn officiating.

Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

The family will receive friends at 9AM prior to services.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved