Ronald "Bill" Grills
Cantonment - Ronald "Bill" Grills, 82, of Cantonment, Florida passed away on August 2, 2020. Bill was born 11/1/1937 in Evarts, KY. Bill joined the Navy at 17 and retired in 1977. He began his career traveling with the Blue Angels as a crew member. During his service he was a parachute rigger supervisor and survival training instructor. He retired from the Navy and worked for Civil Service as a fuel cell repair specialist for the remainder of his career.
Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie Grills; his children, Jason Grills (Nicole) and Shawn H. Grills; his brother-in-law, Bruce Forehand; favorite niece, Jennifer Forehand Williams (Tommy); nephews, Chris Forehand (Kim), Craig Forehand, Rex Grills, and Dave Grills of KY; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank their wonderful neighbors and friends for all their friendship and support. They also thank Lauralwood Retirement for care during his stay and the nurses and doctors at West Florida Hospital for risking their lives during this pandemic.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to health care providers of Pensacola for PPE or to our local Alzheimer's Association
Please wear a mask, it could save someone's life….or yours.
Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Mike Mashburn officiating.
Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.
The family will receive friends at 9AM prior to services.
