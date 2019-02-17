Services Oak Lawn Funeral Home 619 New Warrington Road Pensacola , FL 32506 (850) 453-2321 For more information about Ronald Moe Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Oak Lawn Funeral Home 619 New Warrington Road Pensacola , FL 32506 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Oak Lawn Funeral Home 619 New Warrington Road Pensacola , FL 32506 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Moe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Keith Moe

Ronald Keith Moe
1932 - 2019 Obituary



Pensacola - Ronald Keith Moe, Ron to all who knew and loved him, was 86 -a month shy of 87- years young. He was called home of Feb. 13, 2019 after battling heart disease for well over 20 years. Ron was born near Bemidji, Minn. in a log cabin built by his dad, which is now a historical marker in Minn. Ron joined his older brother Howard in service to our country by joining the USAF in 1951. One of his earliest assignments was near Boston, MA. There he met and rather quickly married a feisty Irish lass, Rita Breen. Together they raised a family of 3 children and had a life of adventure and travel all over the USA and fit in 3 years overseas in Japan. Ron was a proud Vietnam veteran. After he retired from the USAF, Ron spent a year working in Pensacola until he was offered a position in Civil Service where he served another 19-20 years. Then he really retired. He really lived and loved his years after service. Ron and Rita found their forever home in Navy Point. Ron spent the next 44 years in Navy Point. After Rita was called home a decade ago, several years later, Ron's son Glenn moved in with him to ensure Ron could stay in the home he and Rita loved so much. For 44 years, Ron developed deep and lasting friendships with scores of people, all who enriched his life as he did theirs. We will all remember his ever ready smile and twinkling blue eyes that embodied the warmth and love he felt for his friends and neighbors. For over 40 years in their Navy Point home, Ron tended the garden that he was so proud of every year, feeding the birds and squirrels their own food to keep them away from his "crops". Those "crops", Ron shared with his many friends included tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, and the list goes on. Ron and Rita both shared a special bond with Mike & Terry Thompson, who lived across the street from them. Honestly, the only word that can describe the relationship between the Moe's and Thompson's is - family. Ron was the kindest and most generous person you would ever want to meet. For years, Ron could be seen walking their precious dog Champ through Navy Point or riding his bike. In his later years, Ron had to give up those things and so he began walking daily. We will all remember fondly his enthusiastic "Howdy, Howdy" greetings to all he encountered. Right up to his last days here, he gained a friend with each encounter. Often he would see friends walking the paths and go outside to greet them. Inevitably, the conversation would turn to his garden. He would often share right then whatever might be ready to pick. The only return he requested was a contribution to his compost pile, to nourish next years "crops". To say Ron will be missed is an understatement. Ron's leaving us will leave an open wound in so many of our hearts. He will be HUGELY missed. Knowing that Ron will be buried with his precious wife and son is a small comfort to us. It is immensely comforting knowing that his Spirit will be with his wife and son, free from pain and struggle, which is what he wanted toward the end. Wait for us Ron, with any luck, we will one day join you in the Everlasting Light. The family has entrusted Oak Lawn Funeral Home with the arrangements. A visitation will be held at Oak Lawn on Monday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Oak Lawn on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 1 pm, followed by his Interment at Barrancas National Cemetery. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019