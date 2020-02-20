|
Ronald "Ronnie" Parker
Milton - Ronald "Ronnie" Parker, 77, of Milton, FL, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Born in Florala, AL, Ronnie was raised in Pensacola, FL. After returning from service in the U.S. Army in 1963, Ronnie met his wife of 56 years. The following year he began his career working with Southern Bell until his retirement in 1987. After his retirement, he established Parker Communications supporting the telecommunications infrastructure at Whiting Field Naval Air Station. In his free time he enjoyed fishing off the backyard dock or along with his best friend Gene Dees - with a cold beer in hand! He will always be remembered as a loving husband, awesome Dad, one eager to help others and his light-hearted spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Flora Parker.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Mayo Parker, of Milton FL; a brother, William "Bill" Parker, of Cantonment, FL; his children, Ronnie Parker, Jr, (Tracy VanDell Parker) of Mesa, AZ and Jaxon "Boop" Parker, of Stafford, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Milton Chapel.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., prior to the service.
The family wishes to acknowledge the friends of Southern Bell and AT&T and in particular Lamar Evers.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020