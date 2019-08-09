|
Ronald Ray McDonald
Milton - Ronald Ray McDonald, 77, of Milton, FL passed away on July 31, 2019 after a long battle with various illnesses.
Ronald was born in Wewoka, OK on October 19, 1941. He joined the U.S. Navy in November 1959 for a lengthy 28 years of service. He proudly and honorably volunteered for 5 tours in Vietnam and was awarded numerous awards and commendations. One of his favorite duty stations was Guam, where he was able to go diving, one his favorite past times. He also liked to hunt, fish, carve and do woodworking, and he was a champion skeet shooter. He volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity as well.
Survivors include: his wife, Dana Griffin; son, Bill MacDonald of Texas; daughter, Anyta MacDonald of Tennessee; and four step-sons, Gary Hicks of Florida, Joe Hicks of Arkansas, David Griffin and Todd Griffin both of New Mexico.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate school supplies, as the children of Milton were very important to Ronald.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019